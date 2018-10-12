Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INCOMING SUPERCELL: Gympie is about to be hit by a supercell.
INCOMING SUPERCELL: Gympie is about to be hit by a supercell. Renee Albrecht
News

Rainbow Beach Banjo Carnival postponed due to weather

11th Oct 2018 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NIPPERS: The Rainbow Beach Banjo Memorial Carnival which was to be held this Saturday, October 13 will be postponed due to the weather.

The Alex Headland SLSC Nippers made the decision monitoring the current weather predictions provided by the Bureau of Meteorology for heavy .

Member safety is paramount both at the event and whilst travelling to and from the event.

The carnival committee are working on an alternate date to host this event before the end of the season.

gympie sport gympie storm gympie weather hail rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    premium_icon Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    Business AN ONLINE business based on the Northern Rivers is under fire from shoppers for allegedly scamming multiple people.

    'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    premium_icon 'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

    Crime Casino man had an "extensive criminal history"

    Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    premium_icon Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

    Crime Senior constable used excessive force on naked 16-year-old boy

    Local Partners