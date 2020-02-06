‘Rain won’t stop players keen to acquire an edge’

DESPITE RAIN: The hockey skills development days hosted by Alstonville Hockey Club are going ahead on February 8 and 9. Photo: Stone Hilton.

THERE’S no doubt that hockey players are a special breed of hardy athlete.

Despite the rain predicted, Alstonville Hockey Club is going ahead with its Hockey Skills Development Days at Goonellabah on the weekend.

The clinic will offer specialist training for juniors playing in senior teams, senior players, goalkeepers and coaches.

Highly respected player/coaches Tracy Bradford and Lindl Taylor will be sharing their knowledge.

Club president Deb Bruggy said enrolments had been strong, because Bradford was renowned as a standout goalkeeper and had represented Australia, while Taylor played for NSW and was a respected coach with extensive training experience.

Bruggy said the workshops would go ahead, but officials will monitor the weather to ensure the safety of all players, officials and spectators.

She called on players to “show their dedication”.

“It’s a great start to the season, she said.

If the weather worsens, Bruggy said they will enforce the 30/30.

“If thunder and or lightning occurs for less than 30 seconds, everyone leaves the field of play immediately for at least 30 minutes after the last sighting of lightning or sound of thunder,” she said.

“But rain won’t stop players genuinely keen to acquire an edge and improve their techniques from attending.

“Rain shall not deter players on our all-season turf, as hockey is often played in the rain and knowing how to play well in adverse conditions is important as it’s not always sunny.”

But the club does suggest players bring a change of clothes.

Registration is open until 6pm tonight via Alstonville Hockey Club’s Facebook page.