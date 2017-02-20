31°
Rain welcome, but not enough to put out fire

Alison Paterson
| 20th Feb 2017 12:26 PM
Tired fire fighters battle on, Lennox Head bushfires, Sunday 19 Feb.
Tired fire fighters battle on, Lennox Head bushfires, Sunday 19 Feb.

WHILE rain poured in some parts of the Northern Rivers on Sunday evening, the Lennox Head bushfire received a mere sprinkle, keeping firefighters on their toes as they continue patrolling the fire ground.

More than 100 firefighters from the Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue NSW and NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service worked together to contain the blaze which jumped containment lines on Friday afternoon.

The fire is currently listed by the RFS as being under control.

NSW Rural Fire Service north coast co-ordinator, inspector Matt Inwood, said the volunteer and career firefighters and their support crews have undertaken an amazing effort to bring the fire back under control.

"The Lennox Head fire has burnt 255Ha of ground,” he said.

"Currently we have two tankers patrolling this morning looking for the hot spots and extinguish peat fires as they pop up.”

He said it was heartbreaking to see rain clouds pass over the fireground when other parts of the Northern Rivers received a drenching.

"We got less than one millimetre of rain at Lennox Head,” he said.

Inspector Inwood said he is immensely proud of firefighters who spent the weekend working to contain the spot-over on the western side of Byron Bay Rd, as well as actively fighting any fires on the western side which are popping up as a result of peat fires.

"Today is day nine and firefighters have worked tirelessly over the weekend,” he said.

"They made a fantastic effort to contain the fire after it spotted to the western side of Byron Bay Rd in the vicinity of Ross Lane.”

The support by non-operational crews who undertook critical duties including catering is just as important as those on the fire trucks, he said.

"Thank you to all of the firefighters involved in the operation, we had hundreds of volunteers from RFS, both operational and support crews such as the caterers who have done a fantastic job of looking after the firefighters welfare,”Inspector Inwood said.

"The wonderful volunteers give up their time to go out to help the community and keep people safe.”

Inspector Inwood said he was also pleased the community heeded RFS warnings.

"We had had a lot of people inquiring about current fire activity and they appear to be taking on advice from RFS,” he said.

Residents are urged to adhere to any road closure notices and bush fire warnings via www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/.

Topics:  fire lennox head northern rivers emergency

