Rain the best present of all

BEST GIFT EVER: The Christmas wishes of hundreds of farmers, families and firefighters across the Northern Rivers will be answered if we get rain on December 25.

BEST GIFT EVER: The Christmas wishes of hundreds of farmers, families and firefighters across the Northern Rivers will be answered if we get rain on December 25.

YOU can’t wrap it and place it under the Christmas tree but the rain falling from the sky is putting a smile on the faces of hundreds of farmers, firefighters and families across the Northern Rivers.

And after the Christmas Eve showers, there’s hopefully more to come.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay have a 90 per cent chance off rain on Christmas Eve and more on Christmas Day.

The BOM reported; “Cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then tending north-easterly 15 to 25km/h in the late afternoon.”

On Christmas Day a whopping 15 to 20mm is predicted.

“Cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.”

Meanwhile, for people travelling through the Northern Rivers region over Christmas, the Rural Fire Service advises to be mindful of the danger of fallen trees where fires have raged.

“People need to stay up to date, check fire alerts and know the areas they are travelling through,”a RFS spokeswoman said.

Drivers are encouraged to check websites Live Traffic and Fires Near Me before embarking.

And roads will be greasy after so long between rain, drivers are encouraged to take extra care.