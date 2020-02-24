Menu
The weekend's rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.
Rain sets in with a week of thunderstorms forecast

Francis Witsenhuysen
24th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
RAINY, hot, clammy, cool then repeat; the erratic weather on the Northern Rivers continues.

After some mild and rainy days, the cool weather is tipped to stick around a little longer with more rain expected to hit the region again this week.

With a high-pressure system centred over the Tasman Sea extending a ridge over the New South Wales coast, and a trough of low pressure lingering in the west of NSW, The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicts a cold front to cross the southern parts of the state late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

There is a chance of thunderstorms on the radar each day up until Friday and a chance of thunderstorms most likely along the coastal fringe tomorrow.

With the coolest max daytime temperatures recorded at 23C in Lismore today (Monday), daytime temperatures are tipped to be the coolest of the week tomorrow with max of 26 degrees predicted for most of region.

The rain is expected to continue into the week, with forecasts of up to 15mm to fall each day until Friday in Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay.

The heaviest rain is predicted to fall in Byron Bay tomorrow, which is expected to receive 6 to 25mm.

According to Weatherzone, the yearly rainfall totals so far for Ballina is 737.4mm, Byron Bay is 903.2mm, Lismore 596mm and Casino sitting on 350.4mm.

