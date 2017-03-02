Rain, rain go away, men's shed wants to play

Evans Head men's shed members from left Ian Ashe, John Frederickson, Linden Sly and Greg Davis (showing how close the electricals got to the rain pouring into their building).

WHEN Greg Davis lost his wife to breast cancer, the Men's Shed was his lifeline getting him through some dark days.

Mr Davis was there at the beginning of the establishment of the Evans Head Men's Shed.

Seven years later the group has around 42 annual members with about 6-7 regulars who get down to the serious business of bonding over saws, drills and a cup of tea.

However, the small council building at the Evans Head aerodrome has seen better days, and although the men's group has made improvements, there is a lot of important work needed.

"We put in a kitchen and medical room and shutters on the windows," Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis said the main problem is the roof.

"We did have 15 sheets (of tin) given to us, but they weren't enough and they didn't fit in the grooves of the tin already there," he said.

"We've put in foam in the gaps to try and keep the rain out."

Unfortunately last weekend's deluge showed the men how badly the roof needed to be fixed properly.

"Our computer got saturated and we were worried the powerpoints would get wet," Mr Davis said.

Richmond Valley Council said it is aware of the problems the not-for-profit group is facing.

"Our electrician checked the building and although water was coming in, he reported that all of the electrical items and outlets were totally dry." a spokesperson said.

Council confirmed the roof needs replacing and received a quote two years ago that was around $18,000.

"However, a new home for the Men's Shed is part of the Airpark development so spending that amount of money at this stage is not feasible," the spokesperson said.

"(Council's) Assets team will go over the roof again looking for rusted screws and soft spots and repair as required."