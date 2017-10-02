19°
Rain, rain don't go away, please stay

4 year old Chase Stanford grabs an umbrella to cover up from the rain.
4 year old Chase Stanford grabs an umbrella to cover up from the rain.
Samantha Elley
by

IT IS finally time to get out those umbrellas and enjoy a sight we haven't seen for quite a while.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 100% chance of rain today across the Northern Rivers.

Maximum temperatures will continue to stay low around the 17 to 20 range.

Tomorrow will be another wet day with a 95% chance of rain, easing to showers later in the day.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm.

On Wednesday showers are forecast again but only at a 70% chance.

Temperatures will be at maximums in the low 20s.

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather rain

Lismore Northern Star
