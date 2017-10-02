Rain, rain don't go away, please stay

IT IS finally time to get out those umbrellas and enjoy a sight we haven't seen for quite a while.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 100% chance of rain today across the Northern Rivers.
Maximum temperatures will continue to stay low around the 17 to 20 range.
Tomorrow will be another wet day with a 95% chance of rain, easing to showers later in the day.
There is also the chance of a thunderstorm.
On Wednesday showers are forecast again but only at a 70% chance.
Temperatures will be at maximums in the low 20s.