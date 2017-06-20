Rain postpones Piazza in the Park

ORGANSIERS of Lismore's Piazza in the Park are disappointed to announce the latest bout of inclement weather has played havoc with plans to host the 2017 Lismore Friendship Festival on Sunday, June 25.

Lismore City Council staff and festival stakeholders have determined the rescheduled date would be Sunday, October 1 at Spinks Park.

Festival organisers said the cancellation of this Sunday's festival was a "great disappointment for all the volunteers, guests, stallholders and performers who were to contribute to the program”.

The new October date hoped to offer a late spring feel for the community celebrations and daylight saving will encourage people to stay into the early evening to enjoy the various cultural activities, including authentic Italian food, wine, music, dancing and family activities.

Popular Italian entertainer Domenico will return, as will the special guests of the Festival, the Italian Consul general Arturo Arcano and Armando Gardiman lawyer and social justice advocate.

The inaugural tug-o-war will be a feature and time now exists for teams to prepare for this major aspect of the festivities.