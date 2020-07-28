Rain or sunshine, golfers are still on the greens

FROM wild rain and storms to blue skies and sunshine, golf went (mostly) ahead on courses right across the region.

Some golfers needed umbrellas while others were applying sunblock.

At the end of the day, some excellent results have emerged which shows that our golfers are determined to get the most out of their game.

Meanwhile, once again Lismore Women’s Golf Club prove they can combine great golf with a good time at their excellent course.

CASINO

Tuesday July 21 there were some who found the course easy and some who found only the first hole easy with the day progressively getting worse as the game went on. There were 46 players for the Vets Single Stableford event and Don Evelyn (27) finished with a great score of 42 points from Skippy Bennett (22) with 39, John Nipperess (25) had a good round with 38 points and then came the popular score of 36 points lead by Bob Reiche (31), Jeff Lassig (14), Greg Petty (21) and Robert Oaten (21). The ball rundown went to 30 on a c/b.

Wednesday July 22. Oh dear what a cold day it was at golf today. We had 34 players come and play in the North Coast Firearms Single Stableford.

Div 1 Winner was Linda Dean (19) with 33 points from Nora Viel (17) with 31 on a c/b from Janet Halliday (19). Div 2 Winner was Anne Mead (23) with an excellent 41 points from Roanne Lenton (25) with another great score of 38 from Vonnie Micallef (30) who had 36 points. Div 3 was won by Lorraine Pratt (36) with 37 points from Kay Clapham (33) with 34 from Dianne Black (35) with 33. The Ball Rundown went to 30 on a c/b.

WINNERS: At Casino Golf Club there was some great golf played in all kinds of weather by Linda Dean, Anne Mead and Lorraine Pratt.

Thursday July 23 it was a cool winters day with a little misty rain in patches for the 70 players who participated in the Men’s Single Stableford A Grade winner was Daniel Rogers (4) with 39 points from Runner up Luke Clarke (16) and B Grade winner was Mark Danswan (31) with 41 points from Runner Up Ken Harvey (20) with 40 points. The Ball Rundown went to 34 on a c/b.

GOLFING GALS: At Casino Golf Club Ronanne Lenton and Nora Viel wore the winners grins.

Saturday July 25 was one of the coldest winter days we have had in Casino this year, with the drizzly rain and the cool breeze the field dropped down to 80 players for the Rural Irrigations 4 Person Team event drop the worst score; and it was not until the last group came in the winners were determined. There were two players who played early in the field and they were linked to two players in the last group of the field. Daniel Rowlands (27), Michael Greentree (17) and Nathan Scully (10) with Matty Roberts (25) were joined up to have 127 points to win the day from Guy Stewart (15) Donald Cox (15) Gordon Dutton (12) and Luke Falls (24) from the last group finished with 115 from 2nd Runners Up Noel Kinsley (13), Tim Wilson (9), Terry Oaten (19) & Daniel Kennedy (14) who had 114. The Ball Rundown went to 107.

WINNERS: At Casino Golf Club there was some great golf played in all kinds of weather by Dan Rowlands, Matty Roberts, Nathan Scully and Michael Greentree, with sponsors Jacki Bratti (far left) and Mark Brati (far right).

GOLFING GREAT: At Casino Golf Club there was some great golf played – L-R Luke Falls, with sponsors Jackie Bratti and Mark Bratti.

CORAKI VETERANS

Results Thursday 23/7/20

A smaller field contested the Thursday golf competition, Winner G Tait 2nd S Ormond, free game P Bruggy, chicken/ball winners L Clark, J Lassig, T Wood, R Gacioppa, M Fairfull, J Skinner, W Lunnon, D Vagne, nearest pins 3rd/12th N Garrett, 6th/15th I Welsch. This Thursday an 18 hole single stableford event will be played commencing from 8,15am onwards. As usual, till then, good golfing. Max.

LISMORE MEN

Dear All – seems I put the mocker on the weather last week with my “sensational winter golfing weather” comment, with 83mm of rain falling on the course from Friday through to Sunday. That said this wind will help dry things out so let’s hope it is back to normal before too long. Golf results for last week

Thursday 23-July-20: Single Stableford;

Winner – Nick Winkler-Maloney (47!); R/Up – Peter Moehead (42 c/b); 3rd – Col Pratt (42); 4th – Mick Condon (41 – fine round of -1 for Mick!).

Ball run-down: 36 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Michael Davis; 11th – Scott Williams; 16th – Warren Savins.

Field size: 96 (solid).

Saturday 25-July-2020: Single Stableford;

A Grade: Winner – Glenn Mancell (43).

B Grade: Winner – Sam Sharkey (36).

C Grade: Winner – Tom Molloy (40).

Ball run-down: 35 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – TBC; 5th – Khan Johnson; 8th – Jackson Magarry; 11th – TBC; 13th – TBC; 16th – TBC.

Pakvending Chip Shot (6th) – Darryl Hickling.

Field size: 44 (brave souls).

Sunday 26-July-2020: Washout.

This week, Thursday – 30-July-2020: Single Stableford.

Saturday – 1-Aug-2020: Oaten’s Monthly Medal, single stroke, Round 16 B & K Balustrades/Bolt Barn Shoot-Out.

Sunday – 2-Aug-2020: Single Stableford.

Foursomes Championships Date TBC.

Emails – In my rounds of the club, both on and off-course, I have found quite a few members who aren’t on this email list. If you can check in with your fellow players to see if they are getting them I would appreciate it. If they are not, ask them to contact me and I’ll add them so they too can stay abreast of what’s going on around the club! President, Peter Gilmore,

LISMORE WOMEN

DAILY DOUBLE: Sue and Clare are members of the Lismore Women's Golf Club which combines fun, friendship and fabulous golf.

Last week Today 37 ladies took to the course for VPAR sponsored by our very own Robyn Watt.

Winner Div 1 – Allysen Weaver and R/up. – Nola Lobban, 2nd R/up – Linda Waring.

Winner Div 2 – Heather Sidney, R/up. – – Nancy Stivano, 2nd R/up. – Anne Slade

RUNNER UP: Anne Slade was the second runner in Division 2 at the Lismore Women's Golf Club.

Winner Div 3 – Robyn Gough, R/up. – – Marj Palmer, 2nd R/up. – Suzanne Olley

DYNAMIC DUO: Lismore Women's Golf Club members (left) Jen Cicchinelli and Di Cahill played a dynamic game.

TROP TALENT: In Division 1 Nola Lobban played very well to take out the runner up prize at the Lismore Women's Golf Club.

Lismore Women's Golf Club share friendship with fabulous golf.

WINNING WOMAN: Heather Sidney played an excellent game at the Lismore Women's Golf Club to win Division 2.

WOODBURN EVANS HEADS

July 21 Club Competition Winner G Kingdom, Rundown J Perkins, K Keane, J Robinson Jnr., P Fay, B Ferrier,

July 22nd Ladies 2020 27 Hole Foursomes Championship Winners J Hennessy & S Manwarring, Runners Up

K Fletcher & J Leese, Nett Winners H Savins & R Kinnane, 18 Hole Daily Winners H Savins & R Kinnane, July, 23rd

Veteran’s Vs Par Winner R Standing, Rundown G Ireland, J Baker, S Colless, J Boyd, K Richardson, L Newton,

K Keane, NTP’s 2 K Richardson, 11 G Ireland, 5 K Richardson, 14 Julie Boyd (Plovers Nest), 9 B Jacobson,

18 L Newton. There was no play on 24th & 25th July due to inclement weather.

