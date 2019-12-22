Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rain on the horizon for Qld firefighters

by Robyn Wuth
22nd Dec 2019 9:08 AM

 

FIREFIGHTERS face another day of severe danger across parts of Queensland before conditions ease heading into Christmas week.

More than 60 fires are burning within containment lines across the state as crews continue backburning operations.

Fears the catastrophic fire conditions experienced in southern states would push into Queensland have eased.

However severe conditions are expected in the Central Highlands and Coalfields and the Upper Flinders region.

"Our weather conditions will predominantly be driven by the warm conditions and the dry air sitting over the top of Queensland," forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

The hot conditions are expected to continue, but rain could be on the way for Christmas.

"Mercifully for many as we head into next week our chances of getting some showers, particularly around the southeast of Queensland, is increasing.

"That means the fire dangers are slowing, decreasing as we move into next week, so thankfully we will not be seeing the conditions NSW is experiencing."

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men in kilts: Hottest gift for 2020

        premium_icon Men in kilts: Hottest gift for 2020

        News Calendar Club have sold out, 60 copies will be in Christmas stockings across Lismore.

        Why cabaret superstar cancelled Tropical Fruits show

        premium_icon Why cabaret superstar cancelled Tropical Fruits show

        News Les Girls star Carlotta has cancelled the show she was scheduled to perform on...

        Preparing for a tough day on the fire ground

        Preparing for a tough day on the fire ground

        News FIREFIGHTERS are gearing up for a day where high temperatures, low humidity and...

        Holidays on offer for victims of bushfires

        premium_icon Holidays on offer for victims of bushfires

        News UP to 43 one-week holidays in Brunswick Heads will be offered to families who have...