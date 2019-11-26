Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

Aisling Brennan
, aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
26th Nov 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS Autumn comes to a close this week, the intense heat and lack of rain the region has been experiencing is set to continue.

Lismore will drop a few degrees tomorrow with temperatures set to reach 28C, and 29C in Casino.

However, the heat will rise again heading towards the weekend, as Lismore sees temperatures in the low 30s.

Casino will see similar temperatures as Lismore before hitting a high of 36 degrees on Saturday.

But with the first day of Summer on Sunday comes a possible shower or storm with a 40 per cent chance of up to 5mm of rain forecast for most of the Northern Rivers.

Meanwhile, if you’re planning on heading to the beach be careful in the water, as strong wind warnings are predicted for the Byron Coast on Wednesday.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Aircraft working to protect properties

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Aircraft working to protect properties

        News RESIDENTS are being urged to stay alert and enact their bushfire plan if necessary.

        Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

        premium_icon Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

        Politics Former staffer looks back on a glittering career

        How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        premium_icon How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        News Council hold two sale events for those claiming Lighthouse birds

        Top 9 Parkway Drive Moments

        premium_icon Top 9 Parkway Drive Moments

        News We take a look at some of the bands defining moments