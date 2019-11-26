Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

AS Autumn comes to a close this week, the intense heat and lack of rain the region has been experiencing is set to continue.

Lismore will drop a few degrees tomorrow with temperatures set to reach 28C, and 29C in Casino.

However, the heat will rise again heading towards the weekend, as Lismore sees temperatures in the low 30s.

Casino will see similar temperatures as Lismore before hitting a high of 36 degrees on Saturday.

But with the first day of Summer on Sunday comes a possible shower or storm with a 40 per cent chance of up to 5mm of rain forecast for most of the Northern Rivers.

Meanwhile, if you’re planning on heading to the beach be careful in the water, as strong wind warnings are predicted for the Byron Coast on Wednesday.