Rain may make another appearance

We may get to see a few showers today, maybe even a thunderstorm
We may get to see a few showers today, maybe even a thunderstorm
Samantha Elley
by

INCLUDING the few drops I got this morning driving in to work, there is a 70% chance of showers this afternoon and evening on the Northern Rivers.

There is even the chance of thunderstorms, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Daytime temperatures will hit the low to mid 30s and fire danger is on a low to moderate scale.

The weekend may see the possibility of more rain with a 60% chance tomorrow, reducing to a 30% chance by Sunday.

Saturday's temperatures will be much cooler with maximums hitting the low to mid 20s.

Sundays temperatures will be slightly warmer reaching mid to high 20s.

By the beginning of the working week, the chance for rain will climb to 80% and will most likely be in the afternoon and evening. Again, there may also be the chance of thunderstorms.

This will be after a day of maximum temperatures around 30.

