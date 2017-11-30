'Major' rain event with 300mm possible, weather experts warn

Predicted showers for the Northern Rivers over the weekend, increasing into next week.

Update 2.15pm: THERE have been some heavy downpours on the Northern Rivers this afternoon, and weather experts are predicting there's much more to come.

North Coast Storm Chasers posted on their Facebook: "Heads up, a major rain event is coming ... with up to 300mm possible!"

In response, Jill Whitlock wrote: "Absolutely torrential rain around three am this morning and checked rain gauge this morning, 42mm overnight at Mummulgum west of Casino."

Eve Sinton said: "We've had 52mm at Upper Main Arm and the creeks are rising. BOM's forecast not taking account of weather system yet."

The Bureau of Meteorology says the region can expect, at most, 25mm of rain on Sunday.

Original story, 11.45am: WARNINGS of a "major rain and flood event" sweeping through the country's east has residents on high alert.

But luckily for Northern NSW, it's only drizzle at the moment.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an unprecedented severe weather warning this morning for the entire state of Victoria, but just about every capital could get drenched.

Parts of NSW are also on alert for a month's rain in less than two days.

While the Northern Rivers isn't set to get drenched until Sunday, Artstate attendees should have umbrellas at the ready for the next few days.

Between 20-25mm of rain was forecast for Sunday, and set to get heavier into next week.

"A high pressure system sitting over New Zealand is directing a moist air-stream over New South Wales and we've seen some cloud on the coast so there has been afternoon showers and thunderstorms," BoM Meteorologist Nick Meynens said.

"We are expecting that pattern to continue.

"In the next couple of days a front is approaching from the south which is bringing a lot more rain which will reach the north-east of the state on Sunday."

There was chances of showers tomorrow and Saturday, but Mr Meynens said "next week is looking pretty wet."

"Because we have all this moisture fed in from the high pressure system bringing in all the airmass that's been travelling over the warm Tasman Sea, that has set up the situation up for it being generally wet," Mr Meynens said.

"The front which is just now starting to move across the south-west of Victoria, that will be bringing out a lot more rainfall.

"The rainfall we are expecting on Sunday is relatively high amounts...even after Sunday it's going to be quite wet in the north-east of the state as that trough sits around Queensland and there is a lot of moisture still around from that."

For Lismore, on Monday there was a 95 per cent chance of rain - up to 45mm - and on Tuesday rainfall levels could reach up to 80mm, before the wet weather starts to ease and the temperatures rise again next Wednesday.

Residents can expect much the same for towns on the coast, with Byron Bay forecast for showers until Sunday, where up to 20mm of rain was expected and increasing on Monday with a 95 per cent chance of 25-50mm of rain forecast.

For Ballina there was a 95 per cent chance of 100mm of rainfall in total from Sunday to Tuesday.