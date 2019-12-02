Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rain. storms. Wet weather. March 2019
Rain. storms. Wet weather. March 2019 Bev Lacey
Weather

RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

JASMINE BURKE
by
2nd Dec 2019 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME much-needed rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers overnight, with some towns receiving almost 50mm since Friday.

Sadly, there is no more precipitation on the radar and no rain forecast for at least the rest of this week.

Rainfall totals since Friday:

  • Ballina: 46.8mm
  • Byron Bay: 26.8mm
  • Lismore: 40.4mm
  • Casino: < 1mm
  • Evans Head: 46.8mm
  • Tabluam: 15.8mm

Rainfall totals since 9am Sunday December 1:

  •  Nimbin: 14mm
  •  Kyogle: 16mm
  • Rappville: 8.4mm
  • Busby's Flat: 17mm
  • Mullumbimby: 3-4mm
  •  Alstonville: 37mm
     
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pair face court over 12kg cocaine allegations

        premium_icon Pair face court over 12kg cocaine allegations

        News One of the men has pleaded guilty, while the other will defend the allegation.

        Are our pesticides killing bees in Ballina?

        premium_icon Are our pesticides killing bees in Ballina?

        News Council will investigate whether the chemicals it uses are harmful to bees.

        Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        premium_icon Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards