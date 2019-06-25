RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

SOME much-needed rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers overnight, with some towns receiving more than 60mm in the past 24 hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rain is mostly east of the Great Dividing Ranges, and will continue over the next few days.

"The showers in the east will ease during the second half of the week as the high tracks further east, then a front looks set to cross the state during the weekend," the BoM says.

Rainfall totals: