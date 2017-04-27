Rain gives us pause to reflect: OPINION

I'M sure there are quite a few people still shell shocked from the recent flooding event in our region.

Yesterday's rain gave me pause to reflect on the events of March 31.

Four staff at The Northern Star in Lismore endured an enforced sleepover during the height of the storm.

While the Star's main headquarters were high and dry in the satellite suburb of Goonellabah, many of the major roads into and out of Lismore became impassable.

As rain bucketed down on Thursday, March 30 it became apparent the chief of staff, Cathy Adams, and digital producer, Samantha Elley, were not going to be able to return to their families that night.

Two rooms were booked in a downtown Lismore motel, but when the evacuation order for the CBD came through just after 5pm, it became apparent they had no place to sleep other than the office.

Myself and Richmond River Express editor Susannah Freymark were forced to join the pajama party after the Bruxner Highway was closed near Wollongbar.

Aside from a quick trip to the local shops for dinner and to stock up on supplies, including jammies and toothbrushes, this quartet were back at their desks and working until about 11pm.

As the rain pelted and wind howled against the Star's glass-fronted exterior, any sleep was hard to come by.

By 3.30am all four were back at their desks updating the website as we received word the Lismore flood levee was about to be topped.

These and other stories will be included in a book News Corporation Australia is producing to raise funds for the Cyclone Debbie recovery effort.

If you would like to share your own storm story head to our website at northernstar.com.au for more details.