Rain fights spot fires

Fires on the hills of Mt Nardi and Tuntable Falls near Nimbin. Marc Stapelberg

NSW Rural Fire Service have confirmed that moderate levels of rain fell throughout the night on the Mt Nardi fireground.

Fire fighters have successfully put out spot fires to the north of Tungun Rd and crews are back burning in the Rocky Creek area to secure containment lines.

The Mt Nardi National Park fire has burnt 6,520 hectares and is currently being controlled.

Today's milder conditions will also allow crews and machinery to strengthen existing containment lines and check access points.

People in the area need to be aware of the risk of burnt trees and branches falling and be vigilant when moving around the area.

Safety crews have reported an increase in falling trees on both roads and properties.

While today will see a reduced level of fire activity, it is important to stay alert and not become complacent, as tomorrow will see the return of higher winds, increased temperature and lower relative humidity.

It remains important for residents to stay informed and know what they will do if the situation changes.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) Goolmangar Creek, Nimbin received 14mls over rain over the last 24 hours from 9am.

A spokesperson from BoM said similar rainfall patterns are expected over the next few days, bringing patchy thunderstorms and rainfall but Today and Monday have the highest forecast or rain.

KNOW WHAT TO DO

Monitor conditions and know what you will do if the situation changes

Check your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide now what you will do.

STAY UP TO DATE