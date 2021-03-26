Rain delays COVID-19 vaccine for people across North Coast

There has been widespread interest across the area into being vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, Healthy North Coast, who are supporting the rollout of the vaccine program across the area are urging people to be patient as they seek an appointment

According to the service, recent widespread bad weather and flooding are impacting some vaccine deliveries across the North Coast region will lead to some delays in appointment availability.

“Some practices may not have been able to receive their vaccine deliveries because of the current weather situation. Thankfully, we have no community transmission of COVID-19 and we should stay patient,” said Healthy North Coast CEO Julie Sturgess.

Authorised Nurse Immuniser at Grafton Base Hospital Roslyn Hollis with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our service providers are working hard to support their patients with the vaccine doses already available, and to plan for scaling up to more people as the rollout continues.

“Given the current weather and flooding in our region, we are urging people to not travel until conditions improve.”

A quick way to check when it will be your turn to be vaccinated is to visit the Commonwealth Government’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility checker here and click through the prompts

Based on the responses you give, you will be told if you are currently eligible to be vaccinated. There will be a link to the Vaccine Clinic Finder, where you can see clinics near you that will have the vaccine in the current phase of the rollout.

Following that, people will be able to make an online appointment, or you can call the National coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080 to book in.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination at Grafton Base Hospital

According to the health service, as more clinics join each phase and more vaccines become available, the number of online appointments you can book through this link will increase.

“If your GP is not on the list, you can make an appointment at your nearest general practice respiratory clinic (see the list below),” their spokesman said.

“They will do a standard pre-vaccine eligibility check and, provided you meet the criteria, you will be able to be vaccinated at no cost to you. You do not have to be a previous patient at the clinic.

The service said if you have had another vaccination recently, including for seasonal influenza, you should wait at least 14 days before having your COVID-19 vaccination.

For any questions, the health service encourages people to call their regular GP to work out what is best and safest for you. You can also call the National coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.

