RAIN DANCE: Kids boogie to bust the drought

Leeville Public School got involved in the Bust the Dust raindance on Friday morning. 'Raindance' singer Sara Storer visited the school for the occasion.

IF ANYONE knows the value of a good downpour, it's the students of Leeville Public School.

Their families have long been affected by the drought and now, for an entire term, the school community's been affected by bushfires.

Leeville's students took part in an inter-school raindance on Friday morning.

Spearheaded by St John's Parish School in Trangie, west of Dubbo, the Bust the Dust event brought geographically-distant schools together for a joint raindance.

Principal Annette Clarke said Trangie's students had been looking at the song Raindance, by Sara Storer.

"They decided that rather than fundraise what they could do was raise people's spirits," Ms Clarke said.

"We got involved because for us, we've had all the fires and drought and it's been a pretty tough term for the families at the school."

The school hadn't really advertised their involvement in the event when Sara Storer's team phoned them out of the blue.

She was on her way through the region and wanted to give back to a hard-hit community, they told her.

Even before Friday morning, the student's practise-runs had been proving fruitful.

"We only started practising on Wednesday and we've had rain every day since," Ms Clarke said.

After the raindance, the students went off to swimming lessons and on their way back, were delighted by a shower.

While far more rain is needed to put out the remaining bushfires, let alone break the drought, Ms Clarke said it was a good opportunity to inject some joy into the community.

For Storer to visit and perform with and for the students was an extra treat.

"This community, it's a wonderful community," she said.

"Everyone here is quite resilient. It's tough on parents, kids are resilient.

"We've been dealing with it for an entire term.

"It was a way they could give back and get involved without having to put money in or too something too strenuous."

Following Friday's raindance and shower, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast more rain was on the way for the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

On Thursday, the forecast had been for smoke haze, and no rain.