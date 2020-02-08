Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Warwick Farm race meeting is off today.
The Warwick Farm race meeting is off today.
Horses

Rain claims big Warwick Farm meeting

by Ray Thomas
8th Feb 2020 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARWICK Farm's Inglis Millennium race meeting on Saturday has been called off after sections of the course proper were deemed unsafe for racing.

Racing NSW stewards conducted a track inspection after two horses had galloped on the course proper at 5.30am and determined the nine-race program could not proceed as scheduled.

Chief steward Marc Van Gestel said there were sections of the very heavy Warwick Farm track surface that were of particular concern.

"Unfortunately we are not in a position to proceed with today's meeting as the areas around the 1200m and 1400m are not quite right,'' Van Gestel said.

"The forecast for later today is not great so we have made the decision to postpone the meeting.''

Australian Turf Club officials announced the $2 million Inglis Millennium and $1 million Inglis 3yo Sprint will be added to the Warwick Farm meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The Newcastle provincial race meeting will go ahead on a track rated a slow 6.

FormGuide

More Stories

Show More
australian turf club inglis 3yo sprint inglis millennium marc van gestel warwick farm races

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Big W HQ announces verdict on Northern Rivers stores

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Big W HQ announces verdict on Northern Rivers...

        News FOLLOWING store closures across NSW, Big W announces the fate of Northern Rivers stores.

        Look out for snakes and spiders in this wet weather

        premium_icon Look out for snakes and spiders in this wet weather

        News CRITTERS of all shapes and sizes have been coming out of their hidey holes in the...

        Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

        premium_icon Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

        News AFTER recent bushfires, the role of traditional cultural burning practices have...

        ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding closes roads across region

        ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding closes roads across region

        News A number of roads across the region have been affected