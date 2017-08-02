21°
News

Rain can't stop new driving facility

Marc Stapelberg
| 2nd Aug 2017 8:45 AM
Southern Cross LADS Committee Secretary Rob Wells said the track will have geofabric laid, raised with rock fill and road base before being tarred and sealed.
Southern Cross LADS Committee Secretary Rob Wells said the track will have geofabric laid, raised with rock fill and road base before being tarred and sealed. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE new Southern Cross LADS Driver Education Facility is looking very different as the construction of stage 1 sees tonnes of heavy rock being laid at the site to get the driving track ready.

Trucks delivering 30 tonnes of rock at a time will be at the site today laying the base for the track.

Despite heavy rains at the end of May the new facility is due to be completed late September, with a planned community day in October to help with landscaping and beautification of the area.

Southern Cross LADS Committee Secretary Rob Wells said the track will have geofabric laid, raised with rock fill and road base before being tarred and sealed.

"Before it was just in our heads and now people can see the track is actually there," Mr Wells said.

"It is tangible and it is exciting.

"The community is getting a multipurpose facility and we are looking into 4WD training and quad bike training as well in the future.

"We have 50 acres to work with and it is literally a blank canvas."

Once the track is completed work will begin on the car parking and bus turning area.

Stage 2 will see a multipurpose building developed on site.

"We want to teach young people to identify the risk indicators and modify their driving accordingly," Mr Wells said.

"If we can give them more skills so that when they are in control of that motor vehicle they are aware of their responsibilities not only to themselves, but to their passengers and other road users that is what this facility is all about."

The track will be about 500 metres in circumference and built on a site on the outskirts of Lismore.

It will feature various road conditions including 'wet' conditions, roundabouts for vision and steering training, a variety of corners, a straight sufficient for vehicles to accelerate to 80km/h, sand traps and a spectator viewing area.

The facility was born out of tragedy, when the lives of four young men were cut short as a result of a motor vehicle crash at Broken Head in October 2006.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  driving education northern rivers driving sclads southern cross lads

Prosecutor says Triple Zero call came too late

Prosecutor says Triple Zero call came too late

A TRIPLE Zero call made by manslaughter accused Adrian Attwater has been described as a "panicked response" to the death of Clarence Valley woman Lynette Daley.

Teen arrested over armed robbery of servo

NSW police cars Coffs Harbour. 06 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

19-year-old arrested and charged

Homeless women to benefit from period packs

PeriodPack is a small donation powered initiative, providing homeless and vulnerable women in the Northern Rivers of Australia with safe and accessible sanitary and hygiene packages.

Year 10 student running a small donation powered initiative

Big Wednesday surf warning for North Coast

SURF'S WAY UP: The Bureau of Metrology has issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW including the Northern Rivers for Wednesday August 2, 2017.

Surf's up - way, way up

Local Partners

Soup you can really bank on

NOT many bank managers want to start a soup kitchen.

Batty impressed with The Casino Way

ADVOCATE FOR CHANGE: Australian domestic violence campaigner and 2015 Australian of the Year Rosie Batty. She will be a guest speaker at an event in Casino this month.

Ms Batty has become an advocate for changes to laws

Anything is possible for Consentino

DAREDEVIL PERFORMER: Cosentino will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival.

His love for books truly is a work of magic

Poetic justice to be served for 2017 Poetry World Cup

FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.

The 15th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup is coming next month

Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

From rock stars to scientists

Teen actor stars in two films based on Stephen King books

ALSTONVILLE'S Nicholas Hamilton stars in The Dark Towers and It, due to release in the next six weeks.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Young creatives get on-set experience

EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

Selected to work on new ABC drama series Deadlock

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter