Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm clouds form over a farm.
Storm clouds form over a farm. Contributed
Environment

Rain brings more water to Nymboida

by Caitlan Charles
30th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

THE Nymboida River rose252 megalitres thanks to patchy rain on the weekend, which means Clarence Valley Council can begin to take water from the river again.

However, without further rain the flow levels are expected to drop quickly. So until the Clarence Valley sees more rain, council will continue to draw supply from Shannon Creek Dram and ask people to be mindful of their water consumption.

Details of the water conservation measures are as follows:

Residential gardens: No fixed hoses and sprinklers between 9am and 4pm. No restriction on hand-held hoses or water efficient micro sprinklers.

Car washing: No restriction. Do not leave hose running, consider using a trigger nozzle.

Washing of driveways and paved areas: No restriction. Sweeping and other dry methods are encouraged.

Swimming pools: No restriction.

All sports grounds, commercial operations, industry, nurseries, orchards etc: No restriction.

All other essential water use associated with commercial and industry operations: No restriction. Businesses should follow water-efficient practices and minimise water use, respecting the restrictions as outlined above.

nymboida rain weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    The cafe with the best view in Lismore has a new menu

    premium_icon The cafe with the best view in Lismore has a new menu

    News THE new chef at the helm of this Lismore institution also started a highly successful pizzeria.

    Yothu Yindi introduces new generation of Aboriginal stars

    Yothu Yindi introduces new generation of Aboriginal stars

    Whats On Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project is coming to the Northern Rivers

    The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    Business Ambitious startup was unable to 'truly crack mass market adoption'

    TREATY: The unknown story of a global dance hit

    premium_icon TREATY: The unknown story of a global dance hit

    Music The DJ that 'stole' the song to create a remix success

    Local Partners