Fans of the Wanderers and Sky Blues have been dealt a blow. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Soccer

Rain, bad forecast forces big A-League Sydney derby call

by Tom Smithies
8th Feb 2020 12:13 PM
TWO days of torrential rain across Sydney has forced the postponement of the A-League derby between Sydney FC and the Wanderers, with the pitch at Jubilee Stadium declared unsafe to play on.

No new date has been set yet for one of the competition's showpiece matches, but the postponement will add to fixture congestion already facing the Sky Blues due to the imminent start of the Asian Champions League.

It was quickly apparent at a pitch inspection on Saturday morning that after more than 100m of water had fallen on the city in the past two days, and with much forecast later on Saturday, the surface was already unplayable.

Forecasters are predicting Sydney's heaviest February downpour in nearly two decades.

"With over 100mm of rain falling in the Sydney area over the past two days, and in the interest of player welfare, all parties agreed that it was not possible to play the match as scheduled today," A-League boss Greg O'Rourke said.

"Whilst it is disappointing that a nearly sold-out crowd is unable to see another iconic Sydney Derby today, this was the right decision to give fans as much notice as possible under the circumstances."

The question of rescheduling will be a vexed one, with a midweek date seemingly inevitable for what should be a major drawcard unless another game is bumped from a weekend slot to make way.

To complicate matters there is already the third derby of the season scheduled for March 21.

In a statement, FFA said the match would be "rescheduled for another date to be decided following discussions between FFA, both clubs and Fox Sports".

