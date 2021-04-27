Railway supporters call for community to speak up

COMMUNITY ACTION: Murwillumbah Group of Northern Rivers Rail Supporters want to see the railway preserved.

COMMUNITY ACTION: Murwillumbah Group of Northern Rivers Rail Supporters want to see the railway preserved.

The Murwillumbah Group of Northern Rivers Rail Supporters are encouraging the community to come along to its information night this week.

The event at the Regent Cinema on Thursday, April 29 at 6pm is part of the campaign to save the railway tracks from being ripped up.

The group has in the past campaigned to have the rail trail be put next to the railway track in order to preserve the tracks for potential future use.

Murwillumbah Rail Group spokeswoman Marie Luxford said members had been disappointed with the lack of communication from the NSW Government, despite plans to undertake independent community consultation sessions.

She said the people of Murwillumbah have not been consulted on whether they want to keep the Casino to Murwillumbah railway line for the future.

"This hasn't happened. Tweed Shire Council only organised one small meeting with some of the landholders next to the rail corridor before the closure of our line," Ms Luxford said.

Sections of the Tweed to Byron Rail trail line.

"Destroying the railway line is not a good use of taxpayers' money."

Another spokeswoman, Serena V. Dolinska, said she believed their was already enough bike access for riders across the Tweed.

"Driving up the M1 on the Easter weekend towards Tweed, I passed a few cyclists - pedalling away in the cycle lane," she said.

"Why is a 132km bike trail needed when there's a dedicated sealed cyclepath for long distance riders already there?

"Plus with the amount of concrete walking and bike paths along the coast and through parklands, the Tweed Shire is well serviced already.

"So, why go to the extent of removing all the existing rail infrastructure to create more paths?

"To install a gravel track that will need weeding and maintenance, constantly, in summer in this climate?

"How would the track bear up in rain like we've been having recently? A train could still run."

For more information, contact Ms Luxford on 0401 833 164 or email marieluxford@yahoo.com

Originally published as Railway supporters call for community to speak up