Development on town hub about to begin

LANDSCAPE design and beautification works which will breathe new life into Byron Bay's Railway Park will start next week.

Work will commence in the north-eastern section of Railway Park fronting Jonson Street, near the crossing.

Byron Shire Council's Acting General Manager, Mark Arnold, said the work marked the start of the larger Railway Square upgrade project which aims to transform Railway Park back into the community space it used to be.

Concept plans for the Byron Bay railway square revitalisation project.

"Stage one involves new paving, seating and landscaping that will set the tone for the Railway Square upgrade which was endorsed by council in December 2017," Mr Arnold said.

The stage one works include:

The creation of an arrival hub to improve access to the park

Construction of a plaza area and gathering space

Additional seating

Landscaping including the retention of existing vegetation

Improved public safety along Jonson Street

Mr Arnold said the works are expected to take four weeks, weather permitting.

"Council has been working closely with the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan Leadership Group on a long-term vision to bring Railway Square and the surrounding precinct to life as a place to meet friends, spend time with the children, gather for celebrations or demonstrations, or simply as somewhere to sit and watch the world go by," he said.

"The start of stage one next week is the first step in making this vision a reality and this is very exciting for Byron Bay."