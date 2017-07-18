Rail trail funding leaves councils feeling hopeful

The push for a Northern Rivers rail trail has been years in the making.

THE announcement of State funding for one section of the Northern Rivers rail trail has given hope to surrounding local councils who also have a bid for a rail trail.

Richmond Valley Council is waiting to hear back about their joint expression of interest, with Lismore City Council, to the State Government for funding under regional growth, environment and tourism.

General Manager Angela Jones said now that the Tweed has received funding she hopes Richmond Valley's EOI will receive similar feedback.

"Given the announcement for the Tweed section it appears the project is on the minds of both the State and Federal Government," Ms Jones said.

"It certainly shows a commitment from the government for the rail trail and gives the project some legs and hopefully we will be able to realise its full potential."

Ms Jones said if the EOI is approved then both Richmond Valley and Lismore Council's will each commit $50,000 to fund the detailed business case for the project.