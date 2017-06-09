Rail trail crowdfunding campaign steaming ahead

LOCALS have dug deep to help fund a crucial engineering study and business case of a rail trail along a section of the Casino to Murwillumbah rail corridor from Casino to Eltham.

Since launching on Tuesday this week the crowdfunding campaign has raised almost $15,000, a fifth of it's overall target of $75,000.

Northern Rivers Rail Trail media liaison Marie Lawton said was a positive start, but also urged anyone considering a donation to do it now.

She said the aim of the campaign was to make at least $25,000 by Tuesday to have chance of hitting its $75,000 target by the end of the month.

The money will be used to fund a business case and design specifications for the project to ensure it has a solid chance of obtaining government funding.

It will add to a pool of $100,000 already earmarked by Lismore City Council and Richmond Valley Council towards a detailed grant application for the 45km section of rail trail.

READY TO ROLL: Young members of the Casino BMX Club are excited at the idea of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail which will start from Casino and go all the way to Murwillumbah. Photo Samantha Elley / Express Examiner Samantha Elley

In order for the submission to be considered, the government will need to see a comprehensive plan of the trail prepared by engineers. It will include assessing the old bridges, tunnels and culverts as well as working out the best surface to use.

The business case is also likely to include community consultation with landowners adjacent to the rail corridor.

The 45km section of rail corridor passes through some of the Northern Rivers' most scenic farming country, taking in Eltham, Bexhill, Woodlawn, North Lismore, Tuncester, Leycester, Bentley, and Naughton's Gap, before terminating at Casino where riders could hop on trains to and from Brisbane or Sydney.

For farmers adjacent to the trail, it could be a great opportunity run a genuine farm which could supplement a farm's income.

To donate funds towards the rail trail, go here: https://chuffed.org/project/the-northern-rivers-rail-trail-a-community-trail