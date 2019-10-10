Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIPPLED: With stretches of the North Coast rail line crippled by bush fire, the line between Grafton and Casino remain closed until further notice.
CRIPPLED: With stretches of the North Coast rail line crippled by bush fire, the line between Grafton and Casino remain closed until further notice. contributed
News

Rail line buckled by intense fire

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
10th Oct 2019 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH stretches of the North Coast rail line crippled by bush fire and the Rappville Rail Bridge destroyed in the blaze, NSW Trains services between Grafton and Casino remain closed until further notice.

A NSW Trains Spokeswoman said customers would be travelling by coach between Grafton and Brisbane in both directions until train services resume.

"NSW TrainLink will continue to provide rail services between Sydney and Grafton in each direction,” the spokeswoman said.

She said with Australian Rail Line Corporation (ARTC) inspectors unable to access the line to inspect the damage from the fires, temporary repairs to the line were expected to start early next week, depending on the extent of the damage.

"We won't be able to operate our services until ARTC reopen the line which should be next week,” she said.

For more information on times and bookings head to: https://transportnsw.info/regional-bookings/

artc north coast rail line nsw goverment nsw trainslink rappville fires 2019 rappville train bridge
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged village

    premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged village

    News THE devastated residents of Rappville are taking stock after a fire, believed to have been deliberately lit, tore through the region.

    'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Fires burn our rainforests

    premium_icon 'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Fires burn our rainforests

    Environment "We don't have enough records to say how rainforests recover"

    Teenager fights for life after horror crash

    premium_icon Teenager fights for life after horror crash

    Breaking 16-year-old boy suffered critical head injuries

    Group to discuss proposed increase in water extraction

    premium_icon Group to discuss proposed increase in water extraction

    Environment The group has concerns about 100ML extraction proposal