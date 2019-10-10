Rail line buckled by intense fire

CRIPPLED: With stretches of the North Coast rail line crippled by bush fire, the line between Grafton and Casino remain closed until further notice.

CRIPPLED: With stretches of the North Coast rail line crippled by bush fire, the line between Grafton and Casino remain closed until further notice. contributed

WITH stretches of the North Coast rail line crippled by bush fire and the Rappville Rail Bridge destroyed in the blaze, NSW Trains services between Grafton and Casino remain closed until further notice.

A NSW Trains Spokeswoman said customers would be travelling by coach between Grafton and Brisbane in both directions until train services resume.

"NSW TrainLink will continue to provide rail services between Sydney and Grafton in each direction,” the spokeswoman said.

She said with Australian Rail Line Corporation (ARTC) inspectors unable to access the line to inspect the damage from the fires, temporary repairs to the line were expected to start early next week, depending on the extent of the damage.

"We won't be able to operate our services until ARTC reopen the line which should be next week,” she said.

For more information on times and bookings head to: https://transportnsw.info/regional-bookings/