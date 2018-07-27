Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Rail spent more than $40,000 a day on consultants last year.
Queensland Rail spent more than $40,000 a day on consultants last year.
Politics

Rail fail cost us $40,000 a day

by Trenton Akers
27th Jul 2018 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Rail spent more than $40,000 a day last year paying consultants to provide advice on how best to restore train services.

It has been revealed, through a parliamentary estimates inquiry, that $15.37 million was paid to consultancy giants Deloitte to help Implement recommendations from the Strachan Report.

QR CEO Nick Easy today revealed the figure, saying Deloitte has been brought in to provide "additional expertise and support" to additional QR staff.

"One of the key recommendations from the inquiry was to introduce long term forecasting and to develop a model which enables us to consider the resources of what is required to support service delivery, so they were a key part of the expertise that was brought into the organisation to assist our people to develop an appropriate model for forecasting," he said.

Related Items

queensland government queensland rail train services

Top Stories

    Child treated by paramedics after Lismore unit fire

    Child treated by paramedics after Lismore unit fire

    News FIREFIGHTERS believe an electrical fault sparked the blaze in the home's laundry.

    AMAZING PHOTO: Whale upstages Sea Shepherd's arrival

    premium_icon AMAZING PHOTO: Whale upstages Sea Shepherd's arrival

    Environment Our snapper caught the exact moment a whale upstaged the Steve Irwin

    $700,000 Ballina dredging project may be delayed

    premium_icon $700,000 Ballina dredging project may be delayed

    Council News "State Government should carry huge part of the risk and the money"

    Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

    premium_icon Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

    Soccer He opens up about the World Cup and his plans for the future

    Local Partners