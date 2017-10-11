28°
Rail corridor handed over to council to be 'beautified'

Byron Bay Railroad Company North Beach Station looking toward the Byron Town Centre Platform.
Byron Bay Railroad Company North Beach Station looking toward the Byron Town Centre Platform.

PART of the Byron Bay rail corridor will be handed over to the council to allow for the town centre masterplan to be activated.

Byron Bay Railroad Company, the not-for-profit accredited heritage rail operator behind the train, said the land being handed over runs from the Shirley Street level crossing to the Byron Bay Station at The Rails.

Byron Bay Town Centre Committee chairman, Chris Hanley, said the 2.5 acre parcel of land would be beautified.

"Our group and the community will be the beneficiaries of this generosity," he said.

In October 2014 Transport for NSW granted a licence to Byron Bay Railroad Company (BBRC) to operate trains within the corridor between Bayshore Drive and the Byron Bay Station.

A new platform was built just short of the Shirley Street crossing behind Simmos Caltex Service Station.

BBRC development director Jeremy Holmes said they did not have use for the corridor south of the Shirley Street crossing,

"And we would like to see Byron Council make use of it for community purposes, being a key gateway site into town," he said.

At the request of BBRC and the council, Transport for NSW will licence this rail corridor area to Byron Shire Council for the proposed project.

Transport for NSW will retain the right to resume the area for the purposes of operating trains in the future.

