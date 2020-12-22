Menu
SEARCH WARRANT: Detectives from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and detectives from Richmond Police District executed a search warrant on Monday December 21, 2020. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Raids at Woodburn, Evans Head uncover haul of stolen tools

Alison Paterson
22nd Dec 2020 8:30 AM
If you are missing any power tools, you may be getting an early Christmas present thanks to good work by Northern Rivers detectives.

On Tuesday morning Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna revealed officers had recovered a cache of allegedly stolen power tools along with other equipment from an Evans Head property.

"About 1pm on Monday detectives from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and detectives from Richmond Police District executed a search warrant at Beach St, Evans Head," he said.

"They recovered property stolen from a number of rural thefts across the command.

"As a result of that search warrant a 24-year-old man has been arrested."

Insp McKenna said as a result of the Evans Head search warrant police then attended a Woodburn address where two vehicles and a number of other goods were found.

"There they recovered a stolen trailer, generator, air compressor and a large amount of power tools," he said.

"The man, 24, was arrested and charged with a number of stealing and stolen goods in custody offences and has been bailed to appear at Lismore Local Court in January 2021."

Insp McKenna said anyone missing any property was advised to contact police to ensure the details of that property was recorded.

