Tim Lafai is tackled by Nick Cotric.
Rugby League

Raiders star charged for ugly tackle

15th Jul 2019 9:35 AM
Raiders star Nick Cotric faces up to four weeks on the sidelines after being charged over his ugly tackle on Tim Lafai.

Cotric, who was sent off in Canberra's win over St George Illawarra, was hit with a grade three dangerous throw charge by the NRL match review committee.

He'll cop a three-game ban with an early guilty plea, and would miss four matches if he fights the charge at the NRL judiciary and loses.

 

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was seething after the match, saying Cotric should not have been marched.

"That was not an intentional spear tackle," Stuart said.

"Whoever thinks it's a spear tackle does not know the game of rugby league. If you call it a spear tackle, you've only just started watching the game and you shouldn't be involved in the game.

"It's unintentional and it got away from him a bit - I understand that - but it was accidental. He's a strong kid and he's got no malice in him at all. I feel sorry for the officials who have to react to all this hype around it. I just thought it was very harsh."

