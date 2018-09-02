Raiders prevail in NRRRL prelim

MINOR premiers Tweed Coast are into their first Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final after a hard-fought 16-12 win over Murwillumbah at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, today.

Some positional changes from the major semi-final loss paid dividends early with halfback Jared De Thierry moving to the centres.

He scored a try before fullback Guy Lanston put De Thierry's centre partner Jack O'Brien over for a 12-0 lead.

Both teams were riddled with errors and penalties for the rest of the half before Murwillumbah winger Jack Bishop scored out wide.

The Mustangs made it difficult for themselves with errors on top of penalties which eventually resulted in hooker Joe Besgrove being sin-binned for dissent. His time off the field carried into the second half while the Raiders suffered a big loss with Lanston leaving the field injured.

Raiders halfback Tahne Robinson made a number of linebreaks but failed to find the final pass.

Tweed Coast winger Justin King scored out wide when a ball came back off the Mustangs, which gave them a 16-4 lead with 27 minutes to go.

Tweed Coast hooker Dan Willoughby was involved in everything and kept his big men moving forward.

Replacement lock Dylan Nash created most of the attack out wide for the Mustangs and he found enough space for Bishop to score a second try.

Five-eighth Sam O'Dea steadied the ship from there and they came up with another try when he forced a repeat set.

However, what the Raiders lacked in attack on the day they made up in defence to hold a fast-finishing Mustangs out for the final seven minutes.

Earlier, Murwillumbah had won a thrilling reserve grade game over Cudgen in extra time 26-24.

Minor premiers Ballina had a 30-14 win over Lower Clarence in the Under-18s.

And Byron Bay defeated Tweed Coast 8-4 in the Ladies League Tag.

GRAND FINALS

At Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, on Sunday

Ladies League Tag: Byron Bay v Marist Brothers

Under-18s: Ballina v Cudgen

Reserve grade: Marist Brothers v Murwillumbah

First grade: Ballina v Tweed Coast