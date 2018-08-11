Menu
FINALS BOUND: The Tweed Coast Raiders celebrate after sealing the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League minor premiership. The team has lost only one game this season and will go into the play-offs later this month as favourites to go on and win the grand final.
Raiders coach says he's blessed after sealing minor title

by Steve Vivian
11th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
TWEED Coast Raiders coach Brent Kite says he is "blessed” after his team secured the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League minor premiership in the penultimate round.

This weekend is the final NRRRL home-and-away round but the Green Machine has already sewn up top spot after losing only one game.

More importantly, with their top-two finish, the Raiders have locked in a home semi-final in two weeks.

The club won't have any time to pat itself on the back in the meantime as it takes on local rival Cudgen in a local derby tomorrow.

For Cudgen, the equation is simple - beat the Raiders and finish top two, or lose and miss out on a home semi-final.

These high stakes, says Kite, are the perfect preparation for finals footy.

"The Cudgen match should serve us well going into a semi-final, and then we have the luxury of a week off,” Kite said.

That post-season week off the club has earned before the first semi-final, he says, will be all about keeping the players in their regular groove.

"We will try to get a run in over the weekend and just ensure we are in the same routine,” he said. "We will be looking to keep that cohesion.”

And although finals are a couple of weeks away, Kite already knows why his side will be ready to go.

"They're a courageous bunch,” he said. "

"We have dropped one game to Ballina, but I've never seen them give up.

"They've never given up or played only half a game.

"These are things you're blessed with as a coach.”

Lismore Northern Star

