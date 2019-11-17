Raiders close in on major signing coup with Storm centre

Curtis Scott could be set for a move to Canberra. Picture: Julian Smith

The Raiders are on the verge of pulling off a major off-season coup by signing Curtis Scott.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal the strike Storm centre is poised to be granted a release from the final two years of his contract with Melbourne to link with Ricky Stuart and Canberra.

Looking to bolster his outside backs after losing Jordan Rapana to rugby union, Stuart met with Scott last week and is preparing to offer the premiership-winning centre a deal.

"There's still some water flow yet," Stuart said.

"But the club had an in-depth meeting with Curtis and his manager about moving to the Raiders last week.

"And I've got to say, I walked away impressed in the young man.

"I've got a job to make sure we keep improving our roster and Curtis would be a very valuable asset. He's a young, elite talent.

Scott has been given the all clear by Melbourne to leave the club. Picture: Darren England

"And I've said before, it's important to keep having competition for positions right through our squad.

"We won't be resting on what happened last season, players and staff need to keep improving and I need to keep improving our squad.

"And so when the opportunity presented itself to talk to Curtis, I was straight on the phone to his manager.

Scott looms as a backline replacement for the departed Jordan Rapana. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"Curtis understands my plans as the head coach to ensure that the Raiders remain a benchmark side in the competition.

Scott's agent Sam Ayoub confirmed his client was considering making the switch.

"Talks are in the preliminary stages but there is a desire by both parties to progress it. We will continue to talk this week.''

Scott has been told the Storm will not stand in his way should he come to terms with the Raiders.

