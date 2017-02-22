RAID: Major drug search near Byron Bay

POLICE stormed a Suffolk Park home today in a special operation which led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of a large collection of marijuana products.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command officers ended the search a short time ago after an all-day search warrant at the property that began about 8.40am.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was arrested at the property and taken to Byron Bay police station where he is being charged.

Tweed/Byron Police said the "significant arrest" comes after an extensive, on-going investigation by local detectives.

More to come.