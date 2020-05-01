RAID IN LISMORE: More charges to be laid over drug supply

POLICE RAID: Senior plain clothes officers from Richmond Police District searched a property in Ross St, Lismore, on Friday morning in relation to a significant amount of drugs distributed in the area.

POLICE RAID: Senior plain clothes officers from Richmond Police District searched a property in Ross St, Lismore, on Friday morning in relation to a significant amount of drugs distributed in the area.

POLICE have charged four people with drugs offences after a three-month investigation on the Northern Rivers.

In January 2020, detectives from the Richmond Police District Drug Investigations Unit established Strike Force Braunbeck to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in the Ballina, Lismore and Goonellabah areas.

During the course of Strike Force Braunbeck, the following persons have been arrested:

● A 21-year-old Alstonville woman was arrested on March 4. She was charged with supply prohibited drug and faced court last month

● A 44-year-old Ballina man was arrested on March 25. He was charged with 53 counts of supply prohibited drug and is due to face Lismore Local Court on May 27.

● A 30-year-old Lismore man was arrested on April 22. He was charged with seven counts of supply prohibited drug and is due to face Lismore Local Court on June 23.

About 9am today, officers from the Richmond Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Ross Street, Lismore.

At the location, police arrested a 30-year-old woman and took her to Lismore Police Station.

She is in the process of being charged with supply prohibited drug.

About an hour later, a 53-year-old man was arrested at another home in Lismore.

He is currently assisting police with their inquiries at Lismore Police Station; he's expected to be charged later today.

Richmond Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay, said this was another fantastic result for the Northern Rivers community.

"This extensive investigation by Richmond detectives has dismantled another drug syndicate within our community," he said.

"Methylamphetamine is an insidious drug which can tear families apart.

"We will continue to work day and night to target the supply and distribution of illicit drugs in our community.

"Everyone can play their part in targeting these crooks - if you see or hear something suspicious in your neighbourhood, please report it to Crime Stoppers."