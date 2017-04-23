Remembering and Healing ANZAC Day events for the North Coast

A BISHOP, a Muslim Prayer for Peace and the President of Australians for War Powers Reform will visit Lismore in an initiative to make ANZAC Day relevant and meaningful to all of modern multicultural Australia and to reflect a peace-orientated society.

RaH (Remembering and Healing) will focus on remembering the suffering war brings to all involved, military and civilians on all sides.

It will be RaH's 9th multi-faith and multicultural peace gathering and will host special guests Dr Sarah Macneil, Anglican bishop of the diocese of Grafton and Paul Barratt AO, the president of Australians for War Powers Reform.

RaH's ANZAC Day events have been changed from the traditional venues due to the recent flood.

April 24, 5.30pm: RaH's Eve of ANZAC Day multi-faith and multicultural peace gathering, St Andrew's Anglican Church, Zadoc St, Lismore

April 25, 11am: RaH's ANZAC Day multi-faith and multicultural peace gathering, St Andrew's Anglican Hall, Zadoc St, Lismore

April 26, 12pm: Public Seminar: Paul Barratt, President of Australians for War Powers Reform, Southern Cross University, Room Y211, Lismore

If you want to get creative a white poppy making workshop will be held April 21, 12pm-2pm at Lismore Library, Magellan St.