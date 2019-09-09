Menu
A bushfire cuts the Sunshine Motorway at Peregian Springs.
Breaking

LEAVE NOW: Bushfire threatens school and homes on Coast

Felicity Ripper
9th Sep 2019 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:44 PM

UPDATE 5.40pm:

RESIDENTS have been advised to leave Peregian Springs now as a raging bushfire blazes through the suburb. 

After the Sunshine Mwy was cut off by the fire, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised conditions were getting worse.

QFES said the safest option for residents was to leave now, if it is clear to do so.

Those who aren't currently in the area have been told not to return, as conditions are too dangerous.

FIRE RAGES: A fire at Peregian Springs threatens to cut off the Sunshine Mwy.
EARLIER

FOUR fire crews on scene and another eight are on the way to battle a blaze at Peregian Springs which has shut down the Sunshine Mwy in both directions.

A bushfire is currently travelling from Godwit Pl and the Sunshine Mwy towards Emu Mountain Arterial Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area due to large quantities of smoke.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

