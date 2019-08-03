Rado follows Jack Nicholson, Kirk Douglas

ON STAGE: Grey Wilson and John Rado in Ballina Players' production of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

IN Ballina Players' next production, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, John Rado plays Randle P McMurphy, a new patient at a mental institution where all of his fellow patients are there voluntarily while he must stay.

Mr Rado appeared last year in Ballina Players production A Few Good Men, for which he won the Best Actor in a Community Theatre Play for his role of Colonel Jessep, at the Gold Coast Theatre Awards.

John plays role Jack Nicholson made famous in the 1975 movie of the same name, as he did with A Few Good Men.

This 1963 play is based on Ken Kesey's 1962 novel of the same name.

This stage adaptation by Dale Wasserman, with music by Teiji Ito, made its Broadway premiere on November, 1963.

The 1963-64 Broadway production starred Kirk Douglas, Gene Wilder, William Daniels, Ed Ames and Joan Tetzel.

In one of the scenes, Harding (played by Grey Wilson) breaks down over his inability to come to terms with McMurphy's constant criticism of the system's routines.

This is after a Group Therapy session where Harding's sexuality and inability to cope with his wife's appearance are questioned by the Big Nurse (Kasadevi Curtis). These sessions are supposed to be therapeutic for the patients, but McMurphy sees them as demeaning and a way for the Big Nurse to keep power over the men.

The relationship between McMurphy and Harding starts with confrontation, when McMurphy wants to be the 'Bull goose looney' in Harding's place, but eventually warms to a genuine respect and love for each other in the final scenes of the play.