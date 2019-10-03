Menu
Pictured at The John Flynn hospital at Tugun ,Hospital Ceo Greg Jenke. Picture Mike Batterham
Radiology service upgrade will help Tweed patients

3rd Oct 2019 5:30 AM
ONE of the biggest upgrades to medical services on the southern Gold Coast is almost complete with South Coast Radiology's redevelopment at John Flynn Private Hospital set to open in December.

The $8.4 million project will transform radiology on the Coast, giving residents access to the first fully digital PET/CT scanner in a private hospital in Australia, plus the expansion of Nuclear Imaging and Therapy services.

South Coast Radiology General Manager Warren Berry said the purpose-built refurbishment means patients no longer need to travel to Southport or Brisbane for certain scans.

"Our Nuclear Imaging and Therapy Centre at John Flynn Private Hospital will give patients access to the latest radiology equipment much closer to home for those in the southern Gold Coast or Tweed," Mr Berry said.

"From the moment they step into the remodelled reception area, right through to their scan and treatment sessions, our patients will be more comfortable, all while receiving the very best care."

When the redevelopment opens, South Coast Radiology will operate Queensland's first Discovery MI PET/CT Scanner, which can help clinicians in diagnosing and staging disease earlier.

"Patients will benefit from this $2 million, state-of-the-art technology as it gives them a lower dose of radiation, the scan time is reduced and clinicians can more accurately monitor cancer therapy," Mr Berry said.

John Flynn Private Hospital CEO, Greg Jenke, said the new PET scanner represents the 'P' of the hospital's 'P.O.W.E.R. Project', a $30 million development designed to improve health care services for Gold Coast patients.

"We are really pleased to be expanding our partnership with South Coast Radiology to offer customers a more comprehensive range of health care treatments," he said.

"This is in addition to our existing initiative with South Coast Radiology, which currently allows out-of-pocket costs for medical imaging services to be waived for Emergency Department patients."

