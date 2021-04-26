‘Radio silence’: Will Bluesfest get a rescue package?

The crowd going wild at Bluesfest in Byron Bay .. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

NSW opposition has once again pushed for Bluesfest to be compensated with a business interruption fund following its 11th hour cancellation.

Shadow Music Minister John Graham once again renewed the call again late last week, saying it was necessary for the state’s festival scene to confidently organise large-scale events without risking further losses.

It is estimated $100 million had been lost from the local economy following the last minute cancellation.

“The Treasurer made some encouraging comments on this when the festival was first cancelled but we’ve heard radio silence since,” he said.

“Festivals who saw Bluesfest forced to close the gates 24 hours before the event won’t be back unless they’re given greater certainty; this is one way to do it.

“Millions of dollars were invested in the event which provided thousands of jobs for artists, crews, managers, promoters and music workers.

“NSW needs to know where this is up to and when live music can safely plan for the future.”

The Australian film industry already has a similar fund worth $50 million in place.

The sun went down but the music went up a notch at Bluesfest.

The fund has been supported by Live Performance Australia, APRA AMCOS and Bluesfest director Peter Noble in the past.

It comes as Nationals Member of the Legislative Council, Ben Franklin said he was “very optimistic that a rescheduled event will be able to be staged before the end of the year”.

Just on Wednesday, Bluesfest was named a finalist in the Pollstar Awards nominations for Music Festival Of The Decade.

Director Peter Noble said organisers were continuing to work towards a rescue package.

“We have not rested since the cancellation of Bluesfest 2021. I am in constant daily communication with NSW State Government, and will have more to say regarding the rescheduled Bluesfest event and refunds for the recent cancellation very soon,” he said.

