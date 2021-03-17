Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

John Laws grills PM over Craig Kelly
News

Radio legend John Laws in hospital

by Andrew Bucklow
17th Mar 2021 8:11 AM

Radio legend John Laws is in hospital battling an infection.

The news was broken this morning by 2GB host Ben Fordham who said on air: "The radio legend is unwell. He was hospitalised last week and is undergoing a procedure."

Fordham said he was told about Laws' medical issue on the weekend but Laws asked him not to announce it publicly.

That changed this morning when Fordham said Laws now "wants people to know what's going on".

Fordham sent his best to Laws, 85, saying: "Get well soon, Lawsy. Before you know it you'll be back on your feet."

Laws currently hosts the 2SM morning show from 9am to midday.

Talkback Radio Icon John Laws in his 2SM studio in Pyrmont. Picture: John Appleyard
Talkback Radio Icon John Laws in his 2SM studio in Pyrmont. Picture: John Appleyard

Laws' wife, Caroline, passed away last year after a long battle with cancer.

The death was announced in a statement by 2SM: "We announce this morning the sad passing of Caroline Laws, beloved wife of legendary Australian broadcaster John Laws. 'The Princess', as she was lovingly referred to by John, had bravely fought cancer for a number of years."

Laws has had a number of health setbacks himself over the years.

In 2016 he was hospitalised in Rome with what The Daily Telegraph described as "a mystery illness".

In 2013 he collapsed at a restaurant on Wolloomooloo Wharf and was taken to hospital with his assistant telling fans the fall was due to a recently broken leg.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Radio legend John Laws in hospital

More Stories

Show More
hospital infection john laws radio

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'How do you thank people who saved your husband's life?'

        Premium Content 'How do you thank people who saved your husband's life?'

        News After suffering a heart attack in Alstonville's main street, Greg Apps and his wife Robyn were thrilled to meet the people who saved his life.

        Ballina drug supplier will spend years in jail

        Premium Content Ballina drug supplier will spend years in jail

        News 48-year-old supplied ice on 19 occasions, court documents reveal

        ‘Dangerous’: Water gushes from Kmart ceiling

        Premium Content ‘Dangerous’: Water gushes from Kmart ceiling

        News Flooding at a local Kmart store shocked onlookers. SEE THE VIDEO.

        Man convicted for involvement in alleged Nimbin shooting

        Premium Content Man convicted for involvement in alleged Nimbin shooting

        News 19-year-old woman almost lost her hand after she was allegedly shot