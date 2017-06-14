Radio jock living on air in Paradise

THE GANG: Graeme Stuart on his last day with gardening guru Phil Dudman and cooking presenter Julie Ray.

FOR anyone who listens to the ABC's Saturday morning program each week, the distinct voice of Graeme Stuart is always a welcoming sound.

The veteran radio announcer has been doing the weekly program since 1999 but now has turned his attention to community radio.

Ballina listeners of Paradise-FM will be the big winners as Mr Stuart will soon be filling the airwaves with his favourite music.

"My great passion was always in programming and being involved in the music,” Mr Stuart said.

"Paradise-FM is giving an aging old fart a chance to develop his passion.”

Mr Stuart's career began way back in 1974 when he got his first job in radio at 2VM in Moree.

Mr Stuart said his experience in Moree and other country stations, including 3BO in Bendigo and 2AY in Albury, helped him to develop a love for regional radio.

"I was working in Melbourne at 3KZ and I found I didn't want to be in the city anymore,” he said.

"When I came to Lismore I got a job with 2LM as program manager.”

Circumstances changed where Mr Stewart found himself back in Victoria for a while but the pull for the Northern Rivers was strong.

Mr Stuart will start at Paradise-FM in the first week of July after a couple of weeks holiday.

He will be breakfast announcer on the morning show weekdays from 6-9am.