Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The spread of COVID-19 has prompted a major insurer to change to its policies, it says, with one piece of cover being dropped altogether.
The spread of COVID-19 has prompted a major insurer to change to its policies, it says, with one piece of cover being dropped altogether.
Health

Insurer drops disease coverage during pandemic

by Hayden Johnson
13th Nov 2020 11:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland corporate giant RACQ will no longer cover the transmission of diseases in its policies as the spread of COVID-19 rocks the global insurance industry.

RACQ wrote to members last month notifying them that cover for the transmission of disease "including any virus" by "any method, including by air or bodily fluid" would be excluded from their home policy.

RACQ Insurance Executive Tracy Green said the exclusion of disease came after the company's reinsurers - global organisations which provide financial protection to insurance companies - removed the protection for disease due to the unknown liability brought on by COVID-19.

"That is why we wrote to our members to inform them that from August 1, 2020 in some limited circumstances for our household, motor vehicle, boat and body corporate insurance policies, we would not cover losses directly related to disease," Ms Green said.

"This was to make sure our insurance cover could remain affordable and valuable to our members - the majority of which won't be impacted negatively by this change."

It is understood the change will affect few customers, with disease claims not high on RACQ's list of liabilities.

Ms Green said the disease exclusion was not specific to COVID-19.

"It applies to all communicable diseases, or the fear or threat of such, and any loss or damage arising from such," she said.

"The current pandemic has highlighted a number of unexpected and unmodelled risks emerging that has led to the withdrawal of cover globally."

She said RACQ could reintroduce disease cover when it negotiates and renews its annual reinsurance treaty.

"We will be closely monitoring the reinsurance market's developing response to disease exclusions generally, and the COVID-19 pandemic specifically, with a view to obtaining the most favourable coverage available for FY22," she said.

Originally published as RACQ drops disease coverage during pandemic

coronavirus disease insurance racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Car crash, child taken to hospital

        Premium Content UPDATE: Car crash, child taken to hospital

        News EMERGENCY services were called to a serious car crash north of Lismore early this morning which saw two people treated.

        5 things you missed at this week’s council meeting

        Premium Content 5 things you missed at this week’s council meeting

        News From floods to fraud, Lismore council covered a range of topics

        Amazing act turns this couple’s year from hell around

        Premium Content Amazing act turns this couple’s year from hell around

        News WHEN the pandemic forced the cancellation of this young couple’s wedding plans, it...

        Four men in court over $22M cannabis haul

        Premium Content Four men in court over $22M cannabis haul

        News AN INTERPRETER has been requested to assist four men allegedly involved in...