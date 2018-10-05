Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter
News

Rescue helicopter transported a 59-year-old Proserpine

4th Oct 2018 12:52 PM

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter transported a 59-year-old Proserpine man to Townsville

At 8.47pm another emergency call was received for the rescue flight crew to fly to Proserpine Hospital to retrieve a patient involved in accident which also occurred at his home.

The 59-year-old Proserpine local had fallen approximately 2.5metres through a skylight on the roof of his home, landing on the floor below.

He sustained a number of injuries in the fall and required surgery in Townsville to repair the damage caused from the fall.

The patient was transferred to Townsville Hospital on board the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter with the crew landing back in Mackay just before 3am this morning.

proserpine racq cq rescue helicopter townsville whitsundays

Top Stories

    Dad appeals jail sentence for punching 'difficult' son

    premium_icon Dad appeals jail sentence for punching 'difficult' son

    Crime A NORTHERN Rivers man punched his son in the face several times after his son called him a "f---wit" when he confiscated his iPad.

    Brave teen with rare disorder just wants normal life

    premium_icon Brave teen with rare disorder just wants normal life

    Health Luke Spencer needs help with his battle for independence

    'Blood guzzled out': Teen stabbed during fight with thief

    premium_icon 'Blood guzzled out': Teen stabbed during fight with thief

    Crime "I thought 'Oh my god I just got my young fella stabbed'"

    Ballina labourer jailed over prison drug syndicate

    premium_icon Ballina labourer jailed over prison drug syndicate

    Crime The craft scheme came undone after police started tapping phones

    Local Partners