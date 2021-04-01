‘Racist’ senior royal finally named

Controversial British socialite Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that Princess Anne is the previously unnamed royal hit with racism allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their explosive Oprah interview.

But Campbell insists the race row was in fact a "misunderstanding," and that the senior royal had instead been expressing concerns about whether Meghan was a good fit for the royal family.

Both Harry and Meghan had claimed in their tell-all Oprah interview that one member of the royal family had expressed concerns about how dark their baby's skin might be, before Archie had been born.

The world watched as Harry and Meghan made many startling claims about the royal family. Picture: CBS



It was a revelation that left Oprah - and viewers worldwide - shocked, but Harry and Meghan both stopped short of naming the royal, with Meghan explaining that it would be too "damaging" to the person to name them.

Since then, speculation has raged over which member of the royal family the couple were referring to. Now, UK socialite and prolific royal author Campbell claims it's Prince Harry's aunt, Princess Anne.

In a new video posted to YouTube, Campbell - who has published eight books on the royal family including a best-selling biography of Princess Diana - claimed: "I know who it is - I've known for a little while who it is."

She claimed that, as Harry and Meghan's relationship developed, the person who "absolutely saw (Meghan) coming a mile off was Princess Anne".

"Princess Anne absolutely knew what Meghan was from the word go. She watched the relationship with increasing horror, because the more she knew, the more she saw and the more reports she got back about Meghan, was that beneath the ruthless charm was a real operator."

Campbell claims Anne objected to her nephew's relationship with Meghan on the basis of "conduct and character," which she claims Harry interpreted as concerns about Meghan's race. She claimed three separate sources had confirmed to her that the conversation had been "twisted".

"There were no concerns about Meghan's colour. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children, there would be huge problems. Not because of Meghan's colour, but because of Meghan's inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences, and to have respect for the institution into which she was going to marry," she claimed.

"Harry ran to Meghan with the objections, Meghan weaponised them on the grounds of colour. We are looking at people who are very eager to spot a slight where doubtless none exist."

Lady Colin Campbell made the claims in a lengthy new YouTube video that often served as a diatribe about Meghan’s perceived failings.

RELATED: Royal blasts Harry and Meghan for Oprah interview

She accused Meghan of "constant playing of the race card" and said Harry had misinterpreted his family's "genuine concern" over the relationship.

The royal family had previously stated they would deal with the issues raised in Harry and Meghan's interview "privately".

In a statement from the palace issued after the Oprah interview, the Queen said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

Lady Colin Campbell has been an increasingly controversial figure in recent years, shocking viewers during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2019 to defend Prince Andrew's connections with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. During the appearance, she claimed sex with underage prostitutes was not the same as paedophilia, telling the stunned hosts there was a "difference" between a minor and a child.

The same year, she stated publicly that while the Me Too movement was good in some ways, it also "prevented men from being men".

The Jamaican-born royal expert, 71, has also been a regular fixture on British reality TV in recent years, appearing on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebs Go Dating and Celebs On The Farm.

Originally published as 'Racist' senior royal finally named