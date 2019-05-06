Racing's young guns hit Lismore

GUNNING FOR A TROPHY: The drivers who took part in the annual Young Guns titles at the Lismore Showground over the weekend.

A KEEN group of drivers turned out for a massive prizepool of trophies in the annual Young Guns titles held at the Lismore Showground this year.

About 62 children took part in the 23rd running of the competition, which offered more than $20,000 in prizes across the divisions.

Competitors ranged in age from seven to 15 years, and came from as far south as Sydney and as far north as Gladstone.

V8 Supercar driver David Russell, Lismore speedway stalwart Mark Robinson, Trent Young and Chaz Mostert all started as cadets with the Lismore Kart Club.

The club has a new committee this year and a main goal of getting the Lismore community more involved over the next few years.

They are supported by a number of local sponsors and trophies were awarded to the top five in each division.

"There is some real talent in this club,” event organiser Chris Williams said.

"We just want to help them develop and they can learn a lot of life skills from the sport.

"We're excited to drive the club forward and bring the community feel back to it.

"We've received some government funding which will help us improve the track and make for better viewing in the years ahead.

"This event is not possible without our major sponsors, (the) club members that helped prepare for the meeting, plus officials and volunteers who helped over the weekend.

"We had two major prizes - a kart from Energy Racing Karts, Energy Corse and Kaos Karting, won by Jacob Brown - and a drive in a Formula Ford in Sydney, sponsored by Anglo Motorsport (and) won by Jack Hotter.”

RESULTS

Rookie P: 1 Carl Creed, 2 Louis Brown, 3 Daisy Smith,

4 Yamuna Sternbeck

Junior Lgt: 1 Kurtis Tennant, 2 Oscar Targett, 3 Matthew Hansford-Taylor, 4 Riley Hotter, 5 Ronny Baff

Novice P: 1 Claudia Flack, 2 Jesse George, 3 Madhava Stenbeck, 4 Travis Dhu, 5 Zack Hilder, 5 Comer Harry Beeton

Junior Heavy: 1 Zane Morrison, 2 Eddie Garrard, 3 Ned Lenehan, 4 Will Marshall, 5 Slade Orsmond

Rookie: 1 Kayden Thompson, 2 Zane Whilhelm, 3 Luke Trost,

4 Kye Suffolk, 5 Jett Kubelka

Junior Performance: 1 Jack Hotter, 2 Stewart Hare, 3 Ryan Laycock, 4 Braith Alford, 5 Matthew Hansford-Taylor

Novice: 1 Jake Santin, 2 Rhys Suffolk, 3 Kobi Preston, 4 Angus Hare, 5 Preston Robertson