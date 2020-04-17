RACING: Top hoops, apps and trainers list

TOP TRAINER: According to racing writer Geoff Newling, trainer Kris Lees is third n his unofficial list for the 2019-20 Northern Rivers Racing Associaiton Preimierships. Here jockey Andrew Mallyon rode the Lees-trained Mawaany Machine to victory in the Benchmark 90 Handicap (2200m) at the Gold Coast Turf Club on April 9, 2020.

ETHAN Ensby was heading to Sydney with stable star Torrens on Saturday for the $140,000 Cactus Imaging Frank Packer Plate (2000m) at Randwick but has had to change tack.

He also has five of his Ballina stable running at Lismore Saturday and while Torrens has hit a snag and is staying in his box his stablemates – Scudero, Mosht Up, Loco Motion Lass, Lets Torque A Deel and Grinzinger Charger – will go around.

It’s a big “weekend” for the young trainer who also has another handful running at Grafton on Monday.

“Yeah a busy weekend,” Ethan said on Friday.

Would have been busier except Torrens, his talented three-year-old son of Adelaide, had an allergic reaction on Thursday night and has been scratched from the Group 3 Frank Packer Plate.

“He had an allergic reaction to something,” Ethan Ensby said.

“We gave him a shampoo yesterday with the same shampoo we always use and we bought him a new rug to go down with, whether there was a bug in the rug or something bit him but when we went to get him out at 9pm last night he was covered in lumps and bumps.”

Ethan is hoping it’s just an isolated case and his talented colt, who has won four of his five starts will be ready to go next week.

“There’s a Benchmark 78 down there next week, usually at Hawkesbury but transferred to Rosehill.”

The allergic reaction is a disappointment for Ethan but he hopes just a minor interruption to his plans.

“He’s been going really well, we’ll just get him over this little hiccup,” he said.

“I’ve still got five in at Lismore and then a heap more at Grafton on Monday.

He’s hoping his quintet of runners at Lismore aim up with Grinzinger Charger probably his best.

The four-year-old gelding lines up in the $12,000 Financial Guidance Group Class 1 Handicap (1516m), the sixth and final race on Saturday’s Country TAB meeting.

He will have to negotiate a bad barrier (12) with Kyle Wilson-Taylor claiming 2kg off his 55.5kg a big help.

“If he can bounce back and put himself there like he did at Grafton I think he might be my best chance,” Ethan said.

“He ran an enormous race the other day and did it tough (finishing sixth). If he gets the right run from that bad draw I think he can win.”

Ethan also has five runners at Grafton’s eight race TAB meeting on Monday and if all five – Lady Grande, Franglais, Bold Assertion, Maximalist and Aimalac Millie – run up to his expectations he could be in for a good day.

“Lady Grande will be hard to beat at Grafton,” he said.

“Franglais was a bit stupid last time in but has come back a more mature filly. Bold Assertion has had nothing but trouble and didn’t handle the going at Ballina, back to 1700m she should have a bit more luck. Maximalist likes Grafton and is in the apprentices race (Heat of the Rising Stars), her last run down was huge. And Aimalac Millie was a massive run in town the other day. She loves Grafton and I think she can get the job done.”

Ethan currently sits equal fourth on the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer’s premiership with 14 wins for the NRRA season.

2019-20 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Unofficial and compiled by Geoff Newling after Tuesday, April 14 meeting at Coffs Harbour.

TRAINERS

36: Matthew Dunn.

18: Toby & Trent Edmonds.

15: Kris Lees.

14: Ethan Ensby, Dwayne Schmidt.

9: Daniel Bowen, Brett Dodson, Stephen Lee, Terry McCarthy, John Shelton.

7: Brett Bellamy, Michael Costa, Andrew Parramore, Paul Smith.

6: David Campbell.

5: Maryann Brosnan, Warren Gavenlock, Bryan & Daniel Guy, Allan Kehoe.

4: Leo Clapham, Scott Cumming, Greg Howells, Steven Phelps, Jason Reilly, Alan Ryan, Aiden St Vincent.

3: Ben Ahrens, Stephen Bennett, Brett Cavanough, Donna Grisedale, Joanne Hardy, Jim Jarvis, Les Kelly, Chris Munce, Colt Prosser, Barry Ratcliff, Ben Robinson, Andrew Sawden, Daniel & Rocky Simonetta, Amy Usher, Chris Waller, Marcus Wilson.

2: Fleur Blanch, Tom Cowan, Neil Creighton, Gary Doughty, Shane Everson, Todd Fletcher, Jenny Graham, Lindsay Hatch, Tom Higgins, Bruce Hill, Brad Munro, Steve O’Dea, Mick O’Neill, Graham Payne, Sharon Pepper, Glen Petersen, Robert Pilling, Kevin Randall, Jennifer Smith, John Sprague, Wayne Sutton, Daniel Want, Reginald Wilkes.

1: Lauren Abbott, Robert Agnew, Brenton Andrew, Peter Ball, Alan Boyd, Stewart Campbell, Cathy Chapman, Peter Cheers, Daiki Chujo, Jane Clement, Ian Cook, Greg Cornish, Margaret De Gonneville, Frank Dichiera, Peter Evans, Larry Fairhall, David Fletcher, Desleigh Forster, Joe Gleeson, Owen Glue, Neil Godbolt, Darren Graham, Tony Green, Carolyn Halliday, Trevor Hardy, Billy Healey, Robert Heathcote, Sean Hendry, Jim Herriot, Greg Hickman, Julie Hodder, Jay Hopkins, Vince Jones, Melissa Kelly, Greg Kilner, Ken Lantry, Wayne Lawson, Selina Leef, Jim Louizos, Max McGaw, Brenden Mackay, Chris Manson, Craig Martin, Cody Morgan, Gary Nielsen, Tony Newing, Harold Norman, Wayne Oakenfull, Stirling Osland, Troy Pascoe, Helen Page, David Pfieffer, Leon Phillips, Julie Pratten, Patrick Randall, Stephen Randall, Matthew Robinson, Laurie Richardson, John Smerdon, Keith Smith, Robert Smith, Shane Smith, Peter Stanley, Mark Stewart, Ross Stitt, Jon Walk, Trevor Whittington, Tess Wilkes, Alicia Willick.

JOCKEYS

36: Matthew McGuren.

19: Andrew Mallyon, Ray Spokes.

17: Robbie Fradd, Ben Looker.

14: Anthony Allen, Matthew Paget, Luke Rolls.

12: Matt Bennett.

11: Jake Bayliss, Belinda Hodder.

10: Ryan Maloney.

9: Brooke Stower.

7: Tegan Harrison.

6: Matt McGillivray, Stephen Traecey.

5: Laura Cheshire, Jon Grisedale, Ryan Plumb, Kasie Stanley, Ron Stewart, Jodi Worley.

4: Aaron Bullock, Les Tilley.

3: Peter Graham, Kirk Matheson, Rachael Murray, Jason Taylor, Jasen Watkins.

2: Michael Cahill, Allan Chau, Luke Dittman, Andrew Gibbons, Jeff Kehoe, Andrew Spinks, Brad Stewart, Oisin Orr, Nozi Tomizawa, Jarrod Woodhouse.

1: Robert Agnew, Brooke Ainsworth, Glenn Boss, Hugh Bowman, Glen Colless, Tennille Gray, Daniel Griffin, Jag Guthman-Chester, Michael Heagney, Micheal Hellyer, Adam Hyeronimus, Serg Lisnyy, Chris O’Brien, Boris Thornton.

APPRENTICES

16: Leah Kilner.

13: Noriyuki Masuda.

11: Emily Atkinson.

6: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

4: Isabella Rabjones, Minehiko Shimodaira, Mikayla Weir.

3: Jayden Barrie.

2: Jag Guthman-Chester, Justin Huxtable, Olivia Pickering, Stephanie Thornton, Qin Yong.

1: Sam Clenton, Jacob Golden, Yvette Lewis, Emma MacPherson, Georgina McDonnell, Sheriden Tomlinson, Madeleine Wishart.