Racing revolution as Mustang six eye conquest

(L-R) Cam Waters, Chaz Mostert, Fabian Coulthard, Scott McLaughlin, Lee Holdsworth and Will Davison, with their Ford Mustang Supercars. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Meet the Mustang mob.

A racing revolution begins this week when the iconic Ford Mustang returns to the Supercars grid for the first time in 33 years.

Reigning champion Scott McLaughlin will lead a six-way fight against Holden that includes Chaz Mostert, Cameron Waters, Lee Holdsworth, Fabian Coulthard and Will Davison, all with the mission of conquering the Commodore at the season-opening Adelaide 500.

And they mean business.

Judging from the recent test day at Phillip Island, all six Mustangs finished inside the top 10.

The first V8 event of the year, beginning Thursday, will also mark the official return of Ford with the famous manufacture making DJR/Team Penske a factory backed team.

"It is very exciting to be one of the six,'' McLaughlin said.

"It is very exciting for Ford to be back in the sport for us. I guess in some ways for our team it is even more special because we are the factory team. It is cool and we are very excited to go out and represent the brand.''

DJR/Team Penske designed and manufactured the Mustang Supercar with assistance from Tickford Racing and Ford.

The brand new car will go up against a mighty line-up of Commodore drivers, including seven time champion Jamie Whincup and his championship winning Red Bull Holden Racing teammate Shane van Gisbergen.

"It is great to have that two make rivalry,'' McLaughlin said.

"And there is a lot of banter going on between the two makes which is great for the sport. I am really looking forward to getting into it and showing everyone how fast it is.''

Reigning champion Scott McLaughlin will lead Ford’s charge against Shane van Gisbergen and Holden. (Image AAP/Mark Brake)

McLaughlin is hoping the all-new Ford will help his team DJR/Team Penske to win back-to-back V8 crowns.

"For me it is a continuation of what we did last year,'' McLaughlin said.

"I am confident in what we can do because we achieved what we set out to achieve last year. There are a few goals this year, including Bathurst, but obviously going back-to-back is one of them.''

Tickford driver Mostert impressed during the weekend of testing to signal he may finally be ready to become a championship force.

"It's positive to think there's room to improve,'' Mostert said after the test.

"If we can get it a bit closer to the window and then start playing with this and that, we'll see how we go.

"It's exciting as a driver that, when you have something new, you can work with your engineer and nut it out.

"When we get to the end of our career and retire, it'll be pretty awesome to look back and see where we made gains, and kind of [shaped] the philosophy of cars.

"Even though I'm not an engineer, I really enjoy getting into that engineering side and seeing what does what."